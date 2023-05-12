Indian Hotels - Ahvaan 2025 Gets An Uplift: Prabhudas Lilladher

We attended the analyst meet of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. whereby management rejigged its Ahvaan 2025 action plan with an aim to-

scaleup the hotel portfolio to 325 plus, operationalise 100 ginger hotels that can generate revenue of Rs 6,000 million with Ebitda margin of 42% plus and achieve management contract/chambers fee income of Rs 5,500 million/Rs 1,500 million respectively by FY26E.

Indian Hotels Company may also launch a new brand and guided for double digit revenue per available room growth in near term given strong industry tailwinds.

Surprisingly, Ebitda margin guidance of 33% remained intact and management highlighted that earlier target of operating 500 plus AMA properties may not materialise.

Overall, given expansion pipeline of 7,094 rooms over next three years with an aim to have balanced portfolio mix of 50:50 for owned versus managed properties, Indian Hotels Company is nicely placed to ride on industry upcycle without unduly leveraging the balance sheet.

The stock trades at enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of 25.74/22.94 over FY24E/FY25E BB consensus estimates.