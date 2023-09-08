Indian Exchanges - Strong Volume Bourses May Aid Earnings For Capital Market Plays: ICICI Securities
NSE derivatives remain flattish in August 2023.
ICICI Securities Report
Indian exchanges have reported a strong July/August 2023. This is evident from growth in equity derivatives (over Rs 3 trillion average daily trading volume in both the months at NSE), cash (Rs 766/727 billion ADTV in August/July 2023) and robust commodity options in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (adjusted total volumes taking futures and 40% of options for revenue equivalence at Rs 536/478 billion for August/July 2023 compared to Rs 294 billion/370 billion in FY22/23).
Demat additions have also grown for four months in a row now. This should lead to strong H1 FY24 results for capital market players, in our view.
BSE Ltd. has also reported strong July/August with gains in cash market share (220 bps) and traction derivative (notional ADTV of 10.5 trillion/4.3 trillion in Aug/July 2023).
