Indian Exchanges - Nov Witnesses Volume Turnaround Across Key Segments: ICICI Securities

Equity volumes bounced back in November 2022 after posting a decline in the preceding month.
Equity volumes bounced back in November 2022 after posting a decline in the preceding month. National Stock Exchange cash volumes increased 13% month-on-month in Nov-22 while options volumes remained flat.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. commodity futures / options average daily trading volumes also witnessed month-on-month increase of 11% / 31% in Nov-22.
Compared to FY22, FY23-to-date Cash ADTV (NSE plus BSE) is down 17% YoY, NSE options ADTV is up 85% YoY and overall currency derivatives ADTV (NSE plus BSE) is up 51% YoY.
On similar lines MCX Futures ADTV is down 6% YoY and Options ADTV is up 256% YoY.
Central Depository Services India Ltd. added 1.4 million demat accounts during the month. CDSL’s market share stood at 71% in terms of total demat accounts and 79.3% in incremental demat accounts FY23-to-date.
