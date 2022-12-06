Indian Equities Enter ‘High Optimism Zone’ As Fear Slumps, P/E Ratio Touches 20x: ICICI Securities
Sets Stage For Sub-Par Returns Ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Nifty 50 is entering the ‘high optimism zone’ as the one-year forward price/equity multiple touches 20 times implying that equities currently have an ‘earnings yield’ of 5% versus ~7.2% for Government bonds.
Going by historical performance over the past two decades, the one-year forward average and median returns for the Nifty 50 stand at 3% and 1% respectively whenever it has traded in the 20 times-22 times P/E multiple range.
This is against the 12% expected annual return which Indian equities have produced over the long term (10-year rolling returns) since 1990.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.