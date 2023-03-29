Indian Brokerage Industry - Revenue Diversification Remains In Focus: ICICI Direct

The Indian brokerage industry has undergone rapid changes in its business environment in last three fiscals, starting with a surge in customer accretion (client base rising from ~2.1 crore in FY20 to 8.1 crore in February 2023), business volume (~15.8 lakh crore in FY20 to ~163 lakh crore in Q3 FY23), pick-up in flat brokerage model to rising proportion of derivatives volumes.

In recent quarters, brokerages seemed to undergo a structural shift from aggressive client addition to maintaining profitability amid rising compliance cost, through improvement in unit economics.

The broking segment, especially retail broking, has become increasingly dynamic. Entry of new players, digitisation and disruption, regulations have changed the way business has been shaping up.

Brokers are now restructuring their business strategy to diversify revenue streams. Value added services, including wealth management, research, advisory, asset management company and financial planning has been the focus to ensure maximum customer’s engagement and enrich wealth creation journey of clients.

Fund based activity, including margin funding and loan against shares, is expected to enable sustained contribution to earnings. Thus, while brokerages have witnessed an increase in topline, share of pure broking income has been sliding in the overall pie.

Further, as per CareEdge, revenue growth for the broking industry is expected to moderate to 10% growth in FY23 to Rs 28000–30000 crore and be flattish in FY24E with consolidation in industry benefiting some traditional brokers.