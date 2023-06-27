Indian Banks' Balance Sheet Strength Is Strong And Likely To Remain So: ICICI Securities' Thematic View

Despite the initial scare, the Indian banking system has emerged strongly post the Covid pandemic in the form of all-time high common equity tier-I levels, decadal low gross / net non-performing assets and strong contingent provisions.

FY23 has been a good year for the banking system with credit growth touching multi-year high and net interest margins rising to the highest level in a decade. Strong net interest income growth has more than offset small headwinds on treasury and opex intensity, driving the highest return on assets /return on equities in the last eight-10 years.

Going ahead, credit growth is likely to decelerate, but should still be healthy at 13-14% compound annual growth rate over FY24-25E, in our view.

Post 21-23% YoY rise in NII and core pre-provision operating profit in FY23, we see growth tapering down to 13-15% YoY in FY24E (and then improving to 15-17% YoY) for our coverage private banks.

As against 35-40% YoY growth in the last two years, we see profit after tax growth for our coverage private banks moderating to ~15-16% for FY24/25E.

Unlike steep rising RoAs / RoEs trajectory in the last three years, we see broadly stable RoAs / RoE for FY24- 25E, which along with slight moderation in credit growth / NIMs, which could limit the re-rating potential of valuation multiples in the near term, in our view.

However, strong double digit book value growth, strong balance sheet and reasonable valuations provide comfort. We prefer stocks that can deliver strong growth (both deposits and advances), have rising RoAs, visibility of MDand CEO continuity and reasonable valuations.

We prefer IndusInd Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. among large private banks, State Bank of India among public sector banks, and Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. among regional banks.