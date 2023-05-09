Indian Bank Q4 Results Review - PPoP Inline; Prudent Provisioning Adversely Impacts Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Indian Bank reported a profit after tax of Rs 14.5 billion (up 47% YoY; 11% miss), supported by 29% YoY growth in net interest income, while provisions came in higher as the bank created additional standard asset provisioning to strengthen its balance sheet.

Indian Bank's margins moderated 15 bp QoQ to 3.6%. Loan growth came in healthy at ~15% YoY, while deposit growth stood modest at 4%.

Gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratio improved 58 bp/10 bp QoQ to 5.95%/0.9%. This was primarily driven by the increase in recoveries and upgrades, despite elevated slippages of ~Rs 25 billion (2.6% annualised), which were influenced by a surge in micro, small and medium enterprise slippages. However, special mention account book stands controlled at 0.54% of loans.

We estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity at 1.1%/17.1%.