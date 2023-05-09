Indian Bank Q4 Results Review - PPoP Inline; Prudent Provisioning Adversely Impacts Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Margins moderate 15 bps QoQ; asset quality outlook steady.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Indian Bank reported a profit after tax of Rs 14.5 billion (up 47% YoY; 11% miss), supported by 29% YoY growth in net interest income, while provisions came in higher as the bank created additional standard asset provisioning to strengthen its balance sheet.
Indian Bank's margins moderated 15 bp QoQ to 3.6%. Loan growth came in healthy at ~15% YoY, while deposit growth stood modest at 4%.
Gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratio improved 58 bp/10 bp QoQ to 5.95%/0.9%. This was primarily driven by the increase in recoveries and upgrades, despite elevated slippages of ~Rs 25 billion (2.6% annualised), which were influenced by a surge in micro, small and medium enterprise slippages. However, special mention account book stands controlled at 0.54% of loans.
We estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity at 1.1%/17.1%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Indian Bank Q4 Results Review - High Prudential Provisions Dent Profitability: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.