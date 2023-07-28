Indian Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Outlook Steady; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal
Provision coverage ratio improves 216 basis points QoQ to ~88%.
Motilal Oswal Report
Indian Bank reported a healthy performance with in line earnings, supported by margin expansion and healthy loan growth, particularly in the retail, agri, and corporate segments.
Indian Bank expects the growth trend to remain healthy going ahead.
Asset quality improved with reduction in slippages and healthy recovery/upgrades.
Deposit growth was modest and current account and savings account witnessed a moderation. Although the restructured witnessed some moderation, it remains elevated.
Additionally, the increase in the special mention account book has prompted us to keep a close watch on the asset quality closely.
We increase our earnings estimate for FY24/25 by 9%/6% and estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity at 1.1%/17.4% and reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 380 (0.8 times FY25E adjusted book value).
