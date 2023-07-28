BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndian Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Outlook Steady; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal
Indian Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Outlook Steady; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal

Provision coverage ratio improves 216 basis points QoQ to ~88%.

28 Jul 2023
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Bank's Dharavi branch. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian Bank's Dharavi branch. (Source: BQ Prime)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Indian Bank reported a healthy performance with in line earnings, supported by margin expansion and healthy loan growth, particularly in the retail, agri, and corporate segments.

Indian Bank expects the growth trend to remain healthy going ahead.

Asset quality improved with reduction in slippages and healthy recovery/upgrades.

Deposit growth was modest and current account and savings account witnessed a moderation. Although the restructured witnessed some moderation, it remains elevated.

Additionally, the increase in the special mention account book has prompted us to keep a close watch on the asset quality closely.

We increase our earnings estimate for FY24/25 by 9%/6% and estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity at 1.1%/17.4% and reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 380 (0.8 times FY25E adjusted book value).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Indian Bank Q1FY23 Results Review.pdf
