IndiaMart Q4 Results Review - OPM Slips On Investments; ARPU Growth Strengthens Core Business: Dolat Capital

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd.'s revenues grew 6.9% QoQ ahead of estimate (our estimate: 2.8%) led by inline growth in paying subscribers of 4.6% QoQ, while average revenue per user grew sharply by 2.4% QoQ.

Operating profit margin came in lower at 21.4%, (our estimate: 24.0%), down 313 basis poins QoQ. OPM margin was affected by sustained investment in tech talent, seasonal weakness related to wage hike cycle and incentives paid out for collections.

Q4 FY23 collections were strong at Rs 4.2 billion, up 31% YoY, reflecting expanded paying customer base and improved renewal rates, along with upselling efforts undertaken by the company.

While profitability was below expectations, strong average revenue per user growth for top-10% customers and steady subscriber addition ensures positive momentum continuing for IndiaMart.