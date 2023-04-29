IndiaMart Q4 Results Review - Expect Strong Growth To Continue In FY24: Motilal Oswal
Strong topline and margin recovery to drive earnings.
Motilal Oswal Report
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd. delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY23, with revenue up 33.5% YoY and 6.9% QoQ (inline). Collections grew 48% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (Q4 seasonality), suggesting good visibility of revenue growth for FY24. Deferred revenue rose 28% YoY to Rs 11.6 billion, which should support ~26% revenue growth in FY24, despite a high base of FY23.
Paying subscriber additions (up 8,700 QoQ) were good. The Ebitda margin declined 330 basis points QoQ (inline), primarily due to the impact of annual wage hikes, front-loaded incentives paid on higher collections.
We expect IndiaMart to deliver a 24% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, aided by sustained paying subscriber additions and strong growth in deferred revenue.
The management indicated that it has completed the sales investment needed to sustain client additions and that employee growth should be commensurate with revenue growth going forward.
The management remains confident of getting back to 28% Ebitda margin in the near term and targeting an Ebitda margin of 30% by the end of FY24.
