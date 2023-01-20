IndiaMart Q3 Results Review - Revenue Growth Momentum Continues: ICICI Securities
IndiaMart InterMesh's Q3 FY23 revenue grew ~34% YoY and ~4.5% QoQ.
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue grew ~34% YoY and ~4.5% QoQ. We believe this reiterates our thesis on strong growth in the business-to-business e-commerce segment.
IndiaMart continued to hire aggressively (number of employees increased ~8% QoQ and ~39% YoY), which means employee cost increases were responsible for offsetting scale-driven margin improvements.
While resultant Ebitda margin (~28%) is in line with the management guidance post Q2 FY23 result, most investors will look forward to more clarity on FY24 revenue target given the hiring trajectory.
