IndiaMart Q2 Results Review - Strong ARPU But Weak Net Adds; Lead Indicators Affirmative: Dolat Capital

IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd. reported revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ (our estimate: 3.7%), led by healthy average revenue per user growth of 4% QoQ, while net subscriber addition was weak at 2,000, attributed to May-23 price hike and churn in large base of Silverin last six quarters.

Operating profit margin stood at 24.4%, down 34 bps QoQ (our estimate: 26.4%), due to continued investments in Busy and Livekeeping Accounting.

Standalone business Ebitda was up 35bps QoQ at 28.7%.

Gross adds were affected by price hike, where management expects price absorption to be completed by Q3 (gross adds to improve), and has also commenced a strategic review on churn reduction.