India Thermal Power - To Clock 64.8% PLF In FY24 As Peak Demand To Grow By 6%: CareEdge
Coal/lignite fired thermal plants saw a reduction in plant load factor during the Covid-19 lockdown periods, but have rebounded.
CareEdge Research Report
After growing at 9.5% and 6.4% in FY23, the base and peak demand are expected to increase by 5.5% and 6%, respectively, in FY24.
While the base deficit may remain near 0.5% for FY24, the peak deficit is expected to remain elevated. After spiking at 4% in FY23, we predict it will be above 1% in FY24.
Coal/lignite fired thermal plants saw a reduction in plant load factor during the Covid-19 lockdown periods, but have rebounded. PLF is estimated to be 63.8% in FY23 and 64.8% in FY24.
Thermal power generation accounted for ~73% of total generation in India during FY22, and similar levels are expected for FY23. The contribution is likely to be around 72% in FY24.
With a substantial increase in renewable capacity and higher output from wind farms (due to improved wind speeds) and better availability of gas at competitive prices by FY25, the contribution of coal/lignite-fired plants is expected to decrease from current levels but likely to remain above 68% in FY25.
Coal dispatch to the thermal power sector, expected to peak at around 85% of total dispatch in FY23, is anticipated to continue at similar levels during FY24.
