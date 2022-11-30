India - The Economic Pathway: CareEdge
Consumption indicators show a mixed scenario while investment prospects remain optimistic.
CareEdge Research Report
Key Highlights:
Centre’s capex grew by 49.5% in H1 FY23, but must rise further to meet the budgeted target for FY23.
State capex lagged in H1 FY23 with cumulative capex for 26 states marginally up by 2% from a year ago.
Consumer price index inflation eased to a three-month low in October, but core inflation remained elevated.
Wholesale price index inflation moderated to single-digit print of 8.4% after a gap of 18 months.
Gross bank credit growth remained upbeat with credit to large enterprises picking up in September.
Import cover improved slightly to 9.1 months in November as forex reserves increased slightly.
Dollar-rupee forward premiums fell below 2.5% as the U.S.-India policy rate differential narrowed.
Foreign direct investment inflows in H1 FY23 dipped by 14% compared to a year ago level.
Foreign portfolio investments turned net buyers after a gap of two months with inflows worth $4 billion in November.
