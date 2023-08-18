India Telco Capex Intensity To Dip FY25 Onwards? ICICI Securities' Analysis
We remain positive on Bharti Airtel as we believe the company has been prudent on capex and outperformed peers on Ebitda growth.
ICICI Securities Report
We have noticed two data points on 5G [moderation in 5G rollout by front-running countries, and completion of 65% of 5G rollout by Reliance Jio, which form the basis of this report.
The two data points increase our conviction that 5G rollout in India will likely decelerate FY25 onwards. This means capex intensity could normalise, and pave the way for much-awaited free cah flow generation by Indian telcos for the first time since CY10 – a hiatus of 13 years! This should be a big rerating catalyst for Indian telcos, in our view.
Further, we have seen 5G adoption rates getting downgraded and telecom operators still struggling to monetise 5G despite initial customer adoption.
We believe 5G will become popular with rise in use cases on the enterprise side, and development of an affiliated ecosystem. Until then, demand/need for the next level of technology will be muted, which will likely elongate the FCF generation period for telcos.
