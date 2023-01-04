India Strategy- Outperformance Of ‘Cyclical, Capital-Intensive, Value’ Stocks Likely In CY23: ICICI Securities
Our Nifty50 target for CY23-end stands at 20,000 implying 11% upside.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Domestic investors betting on gold (up 14%), U.S. dollar (up 11%), real estate (5%-6%), Indian stocks NSE500 (up 3.5%) and bonds (2%) earned positive returns in CY22 while those betting on U.S. big tech / IT / digital assets, emerging market and developed market stocks had negative returns. Within equities, high-beta, capital-intensive and value stocks significantly outperformed low-volatility stocks. Large-caps outperformed small-caps.
Our Nifty50 target for CY23-end stands at 20,000 implying 11% upside, which is sub-par considering the long-term expected return of at least 12% from Indian equities.
However, we expect themes related to corporate and government capex, real estate cycle, credit growth and pockets of discretionary consumption to outperform in CY23.
U.S. big tech selling is likely to end driven by the U.S. Fed pivot and earnings yield approaching 5%, which will have its rub-off effect on India IT and digital themes.
Stagflation is the key risk to equities in CY23 wherein inflation picks up again post the waning of favorable base effects while growth decelerates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.