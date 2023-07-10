India Strategy - Market Rally Turning ‘Broad Based’ Driven By ‘Beta’ And ‘Size’ Factors: ICICI Securities

Current rally from March 2023 lows is driven largely by ‘beta’ and ‘size’ factors:

Nifty50 is up ~14% from the March-23 lows and, on an overall basis, the stocks that have outperformed belong to cyclical and growth sectors such as real estate, industrials, banks (public sector banks and small), non banking financial companies, insurance, asset management companies, auto and internet.

From a factor performance perspective, it translates into outperformance for high beta, growth and size factors. Size factor has outperformed significantly since the Mar-23 lows with the Nifty Microcap 250 index up ~31%.