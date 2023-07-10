India Strategy - Market Rally Turning ‘Broad Based’ Driven By ‘Beta’ And ‘Size’ Factors: ICICI Securities
Hawkish Fed policy is a key risk.
ICICI Securities Report
Current rally from March 2023 lows is driven largely by ‘beta’ and ‘size’ factors:
Nifty50 is up ~14% from the March-23 lows and, on an overall basis, the stocks that have outperformed belong to cyclical and growth sectors such as real estate, industrials, banks (public sector banks and small), non banking financial companies, insurance, asset management companies, auto and internet.
From a factor performance perspective, it translates into outperformance for high beta, growth and size factors. Size factor has outperformed significantly since the Mar-23 lows with the Nifty Microcap 250 index up ~31%.
Market performance is getting broad based, indicating an evolving bull market:
The most recent market rally since March-23 lows has been broad-based with 30 stocks accounting for more than 75% of the index performance and 48 stocks outperforming the benchmark index by more than 200 basis points within the NSE 100 index.
High-frequency indicators so far indicate robust economic activities:
Strong manufacturing and services: Purchasing managers' index-manufacturing at 57.8 and PMI services at 58.5 for June 2023 are robust, and so are good and services tax collections at Rs 1.61 trillion for the same month (11.7% YoY).
Core sector and credit growth improving: Core sector growth for May-23 was 4.3% YoY and fortnightly non-food credit growth for Jun-23 was 15.6% YoY. Monsoon risk fades as rainfall deficit dips significantly to 5% so far.
