India Strategy - Likely Implications Of Single-Digit Nominal GDP Growth: Motilal Oswal
A combination of factors- slower global economy, fading pent-up demand, easing base effects to contribute to slower real growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
After growing strongly for two consecutive years, we forecast that India’s real gross domestic product growth would decelerate to 5.2% YoY in FY24, while nominal GDP growth would weaken even sharply to 7-7.5%, led by easing inflation.
A combination of factors such as slower global economy, fading pent-up demand and normalising base effects would contribute to slower real growth.
With an expected retail inflation print at just 4.3% and a mere 1% growth in the wholesale price index in FY24, GDP deflator could be ~2%, dragging down India’s nominal GDP growth to the lowest level compared to any year between early 1970s and FY19 (i.e., half-acentury pre-Covid period).
Such a slow growth rate would have some serious implications for the macro economy and financial markets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.