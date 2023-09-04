BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndia Strategy - Income Not Geography To Determine Consumption: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View
India Strategy - Income Not Geography To Determine Consumption: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View

Structural changes blurring the lines between India and Bharat.

04 Sep 2023, 8:39 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rural india (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Rural india (Source: freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Key Points

  1. Connectivity - both digital and physical is redefining aspirations and access for consumers, particularly in rural areas.

  2. Diversification of rural employment from agriculture to manufacturing and services is improving incomes and shifting consumption patterns.

  3. Rising female participation in rural workforce and improving access to finance are leading to a shift in demand, particularly for consumer durables.

  4. Going forward, the Indian consumer will remain value conscious, but premium products will find enough takers in rural areas even as value-driven small packs will find buyers in urban areas.

Click on the attachment to read the full report: 

NIrmal Bang Blurring lines between India and Bharat.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime. 

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner. 

