India Strategy - Impact Of Adverse Weather Contained; Consumption Seen Steady: Nirmal Bang

We visited the Jodhpur region in Rajasthan and also interacted with agriculturalists and auto dealers from other regions to assess crop and consumption trends. The main Rabi crops in Rajasthan include Wheat, gram (chickpeas or channa), mustard, coriander, cumin, garlic and onion.

The main Kharif crops are soyabean, rice and coarse cereals. Unseasonal rains are likely to have a moderate impact on wheat yields with areas impacted by hailstorms suffering the most. Among the regions, Sikar and Jalore are the worst hit.

In Jaipur and Jodhpur regions, wheat yields have not been significantly impacted by unseasonal rains while in South Rajasthan (Dungarpur and Kota belt) high moisture content is seen impacting yields of the standing crop besides the quality of the harvested crop.

Wheat output in sum may be similar to or slightly better than last year’s level, when a heat wave had impacted yields in certain regions. The cumin (jeera) crop across most of Rajasthan is likely to be impacted by the unseasonal rainfall.

The mustard crop (harvested before wheat) has also been impacted by extreme winter. While realisations will fall due to lower yields, government support will ensure that the farmers’ losses are contained, preventing any significant negative impact on consumption.

Some expect the Ashok Gehlot government to announce a special relief package for farmers because of heavy damage caused to the standing crops.

Moreover, crop insurance penetration has improved, which ensures some payout to farmers in the event of crop losses. Premiumisation in consumption seems to be a universal trend.