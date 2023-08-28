India Strategy - Growth Optimism Hinged On Fragile Fulcrum: Systematix

The infatuation with the contrived Goldilocks hypothesis is waning with rising riskfree rates, a strong dollar, and an overheated U.S. economy prompting a hawkish Fed last week.

As reality dawns, we outline the structural East-West divergence, declining global savings, and market implications.

Our portfolio thus aligns with the implications for India, the trajectory of rising ruralisation, muted endogenous demand, and the heavy lifting by government capex even as signs of private capex remain elusive.

Gaining U.S. labour productivity bodes well for Indian IT firms.