India Strategy - ‘Compensation Of Employees’ In The Economy Continued To Recover In FY23: ICICI Securities

Aggregate wage bill, or ‘compensation of employees’, of the entire private corporate space in the economy grew by a sturdy 21% YoY in FY22 to reach Rs 30 trillion. This overtook the public sector wage bill (~Rs 28 trillion) for the first time as per the National Accounts Statistics.

The rising trajectory of private corporate wage bill appears structural having grown from ~9% of gross domestic product in FY12 to ~13% in FY22 as the formalisation effect takes effect. This has resulted in a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 14% as against nominal GDP growth of 10%.

A developed economy like the U.S. has a private sector ‘compensation of employees’ to GDP ratio of ~45% versus ~13% for India – thus indicating significant runway ahead.

Private corporate wage bill growth over the past decade was driven by the twin effect of robust wage growth for existing employees (8-10% as per salary surveys) and new additions to the formal workforce.

Rapid expansion of the formal workforce is corroborated by EPFO data (14 million net additions over the past 12 months) and rising personal income tax collections.

Key near-term risk to private corporate wage bill expansion lies in the significant weight of IT services in private corporate sector wage bill in India (~42% for the listed space) in an environment of slowing IT and tech start-up hiring, as well as slow wage increase in the near term.

However, in terms of the number of employees, the IT/BPO sector accounts for just 12% of the organised sector workforce, or ~1% of the overall workforce.