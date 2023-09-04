India Stock Market Strategy - Population Of 'Investable Value Stocks’ Diminishing Sharply : ICICI Securities

Proportion of ‘investable value stocks’ within top-1000 universe has dropped sharply to ~10% from 17% at the start of CY23. Bulk of the stocks that fulfill the criteria are largely related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials. For identifying value picks, we apply a combination of:

unwarranted market pessimism as measured by our proprietary ‘market implied long-term growth value’ framework; earnings yield more than bond yield; and price-book ratio.

Value traps are avoided by filtering out sharp earnings downgrade, or sharp relative underperformance, while keeping a qualitative check in terms of a fundamental 'Buy' rating.