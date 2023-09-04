India Stock Market Strategy - Population Of 'Investable Value Stocks’ Diminishing Sharply : ICICI Securities
And now largely comprises names related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Proportion of ‘investable value stocks’ within top-1000 universe has dropped sharply to ~10% from 17% at the start of CY23. Bulk of the stocks that fulfill the criteria are largely related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials. For identifying value picks, we apply a combination of:
unwarranted market pessimism as measured by our proprietary ‘market implied long-term growth value’ framework;
earnings yield more than bond yield; and
price-book ratio.
Value traps are avoided by filtering out sharp earnings downgrade, or sharp relative underperformance, while keeping a qualitative check in terms of a fundamental 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.