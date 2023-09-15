India Stock Market Strategy - Nifty Not A Teen Anymore; All-Time High, But Not On Valuations: Motilal Oswal

The Nifty-50 has touched the milestone of 20,000 in September 2023. After a volatile and long journey from 18,000 to 19,000, the Nifty-50 added the next 1,000 points (19,000 to 20,000) relatively faster — only 52 trading days (from July 2023-September 2023) versus 425 trading sessions (from October 2021-June 2023) during its journey from 18,000 to 19,000.

Despite the headwinds, the Nifty-50 managed to recover from its June-22 and March-23 lows to reach 20,000, mainly fueled by strong foreign institutional investor/domestic institutional investor inflows of $20.8 billion/$7.8 billion between Mar-23 and Sep-23. FII and DII flows stood at $16.5 billion and $14.2 billion, respectively, in CY23 year-to-date.

The Nifty-50’s journey to the new high was led by a favorable blend of healthy macro and micro, moderating inflation and cooling commodity prices, global interest rates near its peak, and six consecutive months of FII inflows with strong retail participation led by positive sentiment.

Some of the key macro drivers are- 1. strong GDP growth of 7.2% in FY23 and expectations of ~6% growth in FY24, 2. moderating inflation (headline consumer price index inflation at 6.8% in Aug-23), 3. narrowing current account deficit (to 0.2% of gross domestic product in Q4 FY23), 4. stable exchange rates, and 5. global interest rates nearing its peak.

Moreover, solid growth in corporate earnings (Nifty earnings up 10% in FY23 on a high base of 38% in FY22) and expectations of high-teens earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E have kept the sentiment buoyant.

Over FY20-23, our universe posted an earnings CAGR of 26% to reach Rs 8.3 trillion, whereas the Nifty-50 reported an earnings CAGR of 22% to reach Rs 6.2 trillion.

The earnings momentum is likely to remain strong going ahead with ourL/Nifty-50 earnings projected to clock 21%/19% CAGRs over FY23-25E.  The Nifty-50 saw a CAGR of 11%/12%/13% in one-year/five year/10-year periods.

NTPC Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. steel were top performers, while Britannia Industries Ltd., Eicher Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. were the key laggards during Nifty's 19,000 to 20,000 journey (during June23- Sep-23).