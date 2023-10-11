India Stock Market Strategy; High Conviction Picks In Large, Mid And Smallcap Stocks: Prabhudas Lilladher
Risk reward evenly balanced.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Nifty has given just 1.2% return over the past six weeks post our cautious stance led by El Nino impact on crops and inflation, low chances of interest rate cut in India, expected increase in interest rates in USA and impending political uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha elections in India.
We believe that the headwinds have increased with recent spike in crude oil prices and rise in Geopolitical uncertainty due to conflict in Israel.
Domestic economy is witnessing a clear demarcation with premium and luxury goods witnessing strong demand while basic demand being it due to high inflation.
We believe all eyes rest on festive demand in coming couple of months for the market to sustain momentum.
We remain positive on auto, banks, capital goods, hospitals, discretionary consumption.
Risk rewards seem evenly balanced with Nifty price-to-earning discount at 16.7% to LPA while impending El Nino impact and 2024 elections are a key risk.
We believe stable Government post elections and continuation of economic policies can take markets to new heights.
High conviction picks:
We are adding HDFC Bank, RR Kabel, Can Fin Homes, Navin Fluorine and ABB to conviction picks.
We remove Safari Industries, Titan Company, Greenpanel and Gujarat Gas from high conviction picks. We are positive on Safari and Titan in the long term, however the stocks offer limited scope of further re-rating.
