India Stock Market Strategy - Headwinds Ahead, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

NIFTY has given more than 14% return in FY24 year-to-date as India attracted more than $16.5 billion of net foreign institutional investors flows.

India seems well poised for growth in longer term, however coming months will be a real test for the economy and markets given-

EL Nino impact on crops and Inflation as food inflation has spiked to more than 7.4% and rainfall outlook remains subdued and dim possibility of further cut in interest rates with some possibility of an increase in H2.

We expect markets to start factoring in political risks as election related activity picks -up with state elections in November and Lok Sabha elections in April 2024.

Economy is getting a big push from Union Govt induced capex even as rural India is showing faint signs of recovery and urban discretionary demand remains tepid.

Expected interest rate hike in U.S. and its impact on INR/USD with impending political and inflation risk can impact capital flows.

We believe high inflation can be a political hot potato in an election year, forcing govt to slow down capex. We remain positive on auto, banks, capital goods and healthcare.

We cut NIFTY target to 20,735 given cut in earnings (impact of floods and late Diwali in Q2) and expect markets to consolidate ahead of 2024 elections.

We advise stock specific approach and avoiding sectors / companies with weak fundamentals and lack of business moats.