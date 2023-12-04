India State Elections - Modi Gains Momentum For 2024: Dolat Capital

The results to the state elections came out as a surprise on three counts – one the strength of the BJP victory in what were perceived as close fights in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Second contrary to expectations, BJP winning the state of Chhattisgarh versus pollsters prediction of a Congress victory.

And very important, these wins came through without significant local faces being projected – so the Modi factor which was being said to have been diluted came otherwise – stronger and a the real swing factor.

Notably the states of MP / Rajasthan / Chhattisgarh have combined 66 (12%) Lok Sabha seats – the BJP led NDA had swept through the 2019 general elections winning 64 even after losing after the state elections in late 2018.