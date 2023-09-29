India Rupee Check - September 29, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around 83.0600 to 83.0800 against the dollar compared with 83.1850 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start stronger this Friday morning after dollar along with benchmark U.S. Treasury Yields and crude oil eased overnight.
Most Asian peers have started with gains and will aid sentiment.
Investors will await key data out today from India and in the international markets.
India’s fiscal deficit, current account deficit, trade balance, and forex reserves will be released today.
However, most of the data is scheduled after market hours and could have an impact on the markets on Tuesday.
Indian financial markets are shut on Monday on account of Gandhi Jayanthi.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.0600 to 83.0800 against the dollar compared with 83.1850 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.0000 to 83.2500 this Friday.
Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to higher this Friday’s trade.
