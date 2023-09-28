India Rupee Check - September 28, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around in the range of 83.1800 to 83.1900 against the dollar compared with 83.1450 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start weak this Tuesday morning on stronger dollar and weaker Asian peers.
The U.S. Treasury Yields also continued to gain on hawkish Fed comments and will weigh on sentiment.
However, Reserve Bank of India could be present to curb excess volatility and could cap losses for the rupee this Tuesday.
So, the rupee could open around in the range of 83.1800 to 83.1900 against the dollar compared with 83.1450 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.0500 to 83.2200 this Tuesday.
Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Tuesday’s trade.
The range for euro-Indian rupee is between 87.35 to 88.80, while that for British pound sterling-Indian rupee is between 100.90 to 102.05 and for Japanese yen-Indian rupee is between 55.65 to 56.15 this Tuesday.
