India Rupee Check - September 22, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Friday morning supported by expectations of flows into the domestic markets.

JP Morgan said that India will be added to the emerging market bond index next year starting June 28, 2024.

However, markets will factor in today this inclusion could bring flows of as much as $30 billion and aid sentiments.

However, gains could be capped tracking the strength of the dollar and elevated benchmark U.S. Treasury yields after the Fed remained hawkish.

Additionally, oilers demand for dollar could increase after the recent steps from Russia to ban exports could push the oil prices into $100 per barrel territory and could also keep gains in check.

So, the rupee could open around in the range of 82.8000 to 82.8500 against the dollar compared with 83.0900 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 82.7500 to 83.1500 this Friday.

Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling- Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen- Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Friday’s trade.

The range for euro-Indian rupee is between 87.95 to 88.90, while that for British pound sterling-Indian rupee is between 101.10 to 102.90 and for Japanese yen-Indian rupee is between 55.65 to 56.75 this Friday.