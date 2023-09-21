India Rupee Check - September 21, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally weaker this Thursday morning tracking the gains of the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields.

The U.S. benchmark bonds yields, and the U.S. dollar extended gains from Wednesday and are trading with gains this Thursday morning as higher rates are not going away after the Fed remained hawkish.

Additionally, importer dollar hedging and dollar demand from oilers could also keep gains in check.

Most Asian peers have also started with small cuts against the dollar and will weigh on sentiments.

However, Reserve Bank of India’s presence will continue if the rupee weakens beyond a level that RBI maybe uncomfortable.

So, the rupee could open around in the range of 83.1500 to 83.1700 against the dollar compared with 83.0800 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.0000 to 83.25 this Thursday.

Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Thursday’s trade.