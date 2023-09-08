India Rupee Check - September 08, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around in the range of 83.1000 to 83.1100 against the dollar compared with 83.2100 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Friday as possible intervention from Reserve Bank of India and easing U.S. dollar and bond yields could improve risk appetite in the market.
However, the offshore Chinese Yuan continued to weaken further and could cap gains for the local unit.
Additionally, Brent crude has eased below $90 this early Friday morning, supply tightness for the fuel will cap downside for crude and could continue to weigh on the domestic unit.
So, the rupee could open around in the range of 83.1000 to 83.1100 against the dollar compared with 83.2100 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.0500 to 83.2500 this Friday.
Among other pairs, we expect British sterling pound-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to higher this Friday’s trade.
The range for euro-Indian rupee is between 88.60 to 89.50, while that for British pound sterling-Indian rupee is between 103.30 to 104.40 and for Japanese yen-Indian rupee is between 56.15 to 56.70 this Friday.
