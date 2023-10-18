India Rupee Check - October 18, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around 83.2000 to 83.2100 against the dollar compared with 83.2575 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start stronger this Wednesday morning as upbeat data from China supported the Chinese Yuan and most Asian peers.
However, crude oil prices continue to gain, while a rally in the U.S. Treasury Yields will also cap gains.
Worries also persisted around the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and will cap gains.
Although, Reserve Bank of India could be present to curb volatility in the markets.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.2000 to 83.2100 against the dollar compared with 83.2575 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.1500 to 83.3300 this Wednesday.
Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Wednesday’s trade.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.