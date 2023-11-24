India Rupee Check - November 24, 2023: Reliance Securities
The NDF market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.2800 to 83.2900 against the dollar
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger against the dollar this Friday morning tracking a small fall in the dollar on Thursday’s trade.
However, the currency could continue to witness lackluster trade this Friday’s session as the holiday U.S. will keep volumes muted.
Most Asian peers have started flat and could consolidate against the dollar in the early morning session amid subdued trading.
However, persistent dollar demand from importers and persistent reports that foreign investors liquidate rupee-denominated assets will cap gains for the local unit.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.2800 to 83.2900 against the dollar compared with 83.3425 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.2300 to 83.3600.
Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Friday’s trade.
The only economic data today is forex reserves scheduled for release aftermarket hours.
