India Rupee Check - December 01, 2023: Reliance Securities
The NDF market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.2800 to 83.3000 against the dollar
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start stronger against the dollar this Friday morning after U.S. inflation data suggests that the Fed may be done with rate hikes.
However, key trigger will be the speech from Fed Chair Powell tonight on future monetary policy outlook.
So, markets could again remain range bound this Friday.
Yesterday’s exit polls for the state elections may have a small impact on the markets, with results expected to be announced this weekend.
Asian peers have started mixed this early morning session as investors await fresh triggers.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.2800 to 83.3000 against the dollar compared with 83.3950 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.2000 to 83.4000.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
