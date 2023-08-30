India Rupee Check - August 30, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start stronger against the dollar this Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased overnight after weak data could prompt the Fed to maintain status quo on future rate hikes.

However, focus remained on data this week with Asian peers were mixed, while non-deliverable forward rates are suggesting that the Rupee could open stronger.

NDF is currently trading at 82.5800 levels.

However, oilers and importers demand for dollars could keep gains in check.

So, the rupee could open around in the range of 82.5800 to 82.6000 against the dollar compared with 82.7050 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.4800 to 82.9000.

Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-Indian rupee, the euro-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Wednesday’s trade.

The range for euro-Indian rupee is between 88.95 to 90.30, while that for British pound sterling-Indian rupee is between 103.65 to 104.90 and for Japanese yen-Indian rupee is between 55.95 to 57.00 this Wednesday.