India Rupee Check - August 29, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around in the range of 82.5800 to 82.6000 against the dollar compared with 82.6300 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat against the dollar this Tuesday as focus shifts data this week.
Asian peers were flat, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased further and aid sentiments.
With the monthly expiry today and focus on data, markets could witness range bound price action.
So, the rupee could open around in the range of 82.5800 to 82.6000 against the dollar compared with 82.6300 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.4800 to 82.7200.
Among other pairs, we expect British pound sterling-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to remain range bound this Tuesday’s trade.
The range for euro-INR is between 88.95 to 89.85, while that for British pound sterling-INR is between 103.70 to 104.60 and for Japanese yen-INR is between 56.25 to 56.55 this Tuesday.
