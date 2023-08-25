India Rupee Check - August 25, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start marginally weaker against the dollar this Thursday after upbeat labour data and hawkish Fed speak pushed the dollar and the Treasury yields higher in the evening session.

The strong labour market pointed to a still-strong U.S. jobs market and will keep alive the Fed's hawkish message of higher for longer interest rates.

So, the rupee could open around in the range of 82.6000 to 82.6200 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.575 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.4000 to 82.7500.

Most of the Asian peers have started Friday morning on a weaker note and will also weigh on sentiments.

On the data front, the forex reserves is the only factor driving the markets as all attention turns to Lagarde and Powell’s speech.

Among other pairs, we expect GBP-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Friday’s trade.

The range for euro-INR is between 88.85 to 89.95, while that for GBP-INR is between 103.30 to 105.45 and for Japanese yen-INR is between 56.20 to 57.25 this Friday.