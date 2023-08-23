India Rupee Check - August 23, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around in the range of 83.0000 to 83.0100 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.9350 in previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start marginally weaker against the dollar this Wednesday markets due to weak risk appetite amid growing realisation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Comments from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin raised expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would drive home a hawkish message could lift the dollar and keep pressure on the local unit.
But inventors could turn cautious ahead of key speeches this week, while Asian peers started mixed this Wednesday morning.
So, the rupee could open around in the range of 83.0000 to 83.0100 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.9350 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.8500 to 83.15.
Among other pairs, we expect GBP-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to remain range bound to higher this Wednesday’s trade.
The range for euro-INR is between 89.45 to 91.10, while that for GBP-INR is between 105.20 to 106.60 and for Japanese yen-INR is between 56.70 to 57.20 this Wednesday.
