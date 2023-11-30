India Real Estate - On-Season Fireworks Premiering Ahead Of Time: Dolat Capital
Solid demand traction for new launches and improving price realisation underscores buoyancy.
Dolat Capital Report
Q2 FY24 witnessed the best take rate of new residential supply for tier-I cities over the past decade. The take rate for the quarter increased ~5-11% versus multiple periods with Bengaluru, Chennai and Noida as key standout markets.
This was aided by some key launches including Prestige Park Grove (Bengaluru) and Godrej Tropical Isle (Noida) achieving ~80% / 95% sales to launch ratio respectively.
The fireworks in Bengaluru continues in October – phase-I launch of Lodha’s maiden project (Mirabelle) and Sobha Neopolis clocking more than 90% / 70% sales to launch respectively.
Overall, take rate of new launches in the quarter for listed developers (more than 40%) is outpacing industry average (tier-I cities at ~25%) underscoring market share consolidation.
