India Q2 FY23 GDP - Can A Car Run On Three Punctured Tyres? Systematix's Take
We expect GDP to average around 6% for FY23 from our earlier expectation of 5.5%, with the second half to clock in 3% growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Behind the real gross domestic product and gross value added prints of 6.3% and 5.6% for Q2 FY23 are three major trends. The revival in household consumption has slowed and the post Covid fiscal impulse, including easing of net indirect taxes and government spending, has mostly reversed.
The combination of an elevated external deficit of close to 6%, above trend inflation, and reduced savings are indicative of actual demand, represented by three-year real GDP compound annual growth rate at 2.5%, growing higher than potential.
Given that private capex has lagged considerably, precluding near-term domestic supply responses, the external deficit may remain elevated, thereby increasing the dependence on global capital flows.
Going forward, as three of the four tyres of the growth car will likely flatten due the intensifying fiscal drag, contraction in exports, and eroding profits impacting corporate spending, the burden will shift on the fourth wheel, viz the household sector, which is inherently feeble due to a series of past shocks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.