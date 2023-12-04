India Politics - BJP’s Strong Show To Reinforce Market Momentum: Motilal Oswal

As per the state election results and trends available so far, the BJP has comfortably won in three out of four states that went under the polls, beating the exit polls.

The BJP has retained Madhya Pradesh with a strong two-thirds majority, and regained Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress with a comfortable majority.

Vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh stands at 8.2%, 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively.

In Telangana, the Congress has defeated the BRS by a thin majority. Thus, the verdict is clear for all four states. These four states together account for 75 Loksabha seats (out of 544).