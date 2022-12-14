India Policy And Strategy - How To Reverse The Elusive Private Capex, Growth Spiral? Systematix Analysis
Systematix Research Report
We re-examine the commonly held enthusiasm over the eventual turnaround of the private capex cycle in India, from the long phase slackness.
Our earlier assessment had not convinced us of an inflection. The lack of private capex despite the policy support and conducive environment indicates that the crowding-in impact of government capital spending and tax cuts is not working.
Our update on a range of indicators has further convinced us that the inflection point for India’s capex cycle has drifted further.
Market euphoria reflected in peak-time valuations for the capital goods sector mimics overtly optimistic firm-level expectations even as near-term momentum is losing steam; index of industrial production for capital goods has declined by 23% over the recent peak.
