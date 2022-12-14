India Pharma - U.S. Prescription, Volume Trends - Acceleration In New Launches: Systematix
Prescription trends, volume of key products in the US market indicate good traction, backed by recent launches, strong flu season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Prescription trends, volumes (average weekly volumes) of key products in the U.S. market indicate good traction, backed by recent launches and a strong flu season.
The Tamiflu market rose 462% YoY, benefitting multiple Indian pharma companies, including Alembic Pharma Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd. and Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is still the sole generic player in gAmbisome and gPentasa, in which it has ramped up market shares.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s new launches – Javygtor (gKuvan), Bortezomib and Pemetrexed Disodium – continue to grab market share.
Cipla Ltd. is the sole generic player in lanreotide acetate, where it has captured a market share in mid-teens.
While Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.’s volumes in its two new launches, Bortezomib and Pemetrexed Disodium de-grew, the same picked up in its other two new launches, gLupron and gVasostrict.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.