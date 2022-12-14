India Pharma - U.S. Prescription, Volume Trends - Acceleration In New Launches: Systematix

Prescription trends, volumes (average weekly volumes) of key products in the U.S. market indicate good traction, backed by recent launches and a strong flu season.

The Tamiflu market rose 462% YoY, benefitting multiple Indian pharma companies, including Alembic Pharma Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd. and Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is still the sole generic player in gAmbisome and gPentasa, in which it has ramped up market shares.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s new launches – Javygtor (gKuvan), Bortezomib and Pemetrexed Disodium – continue to grab market share.

Cipla Ltd. is the sole generic player in lanreotide acetate, where it has captured a market share in mid-teens.

While Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.’s volumes in its two new launches, Bortezomib and Pemetrexed Disodium de-grew, the same picked up in its other two new launches, gLupron and gVasostrict.