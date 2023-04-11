India Pharma Q4 Results Preview - Stable Quarter Expected: Systematix

We expect partial domestic growth to be adversely impacted in Q4 FY23, as the revision in ceiling prices of drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines may start reflecting in the numbers.

Overall, we expect companies within our coverage to deliver high-single to low-double digit YoY growth in the Indian market. We believe the seasonal benefit from flu that these companies accrued in Q3 FY23 from the U.S. market, could taper off in Q4 FY23. This could adversely impact Ajanta Pharma Ltd.’s U.S. sales performance, in our view. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. should meaningfully benefit from its new launch – gTrokendi XR – and seasonally strong consumer business.

We expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to witness sequentially weak gRevlimid sales due to market share erosion. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s U.S. business could face pressure from the full quarter impact of import alert at its Halol facility and steep erosion in its key generic products – gDoxil and gAmbisome. However, we expect the company to report strong growth in its India business, which would offset the pressure from the U.S. business.

The worst is likely behind for Divi’s Laboratories Ltd., which could report sequential mid single digit revenue growth with margin expansion. Lupin Ltd.’s U.S. business should get favorable support from ramp up in gSuprep. Cipla Ltd.’s U.S. business could bear the brunt of lower Albuterol Sulfate sales, plus the fact that Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter for Cipla on the domestic front.