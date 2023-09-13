India Pharma - IPM Growth Remains Moderate For Three Months Now In August: Motilal Oswal
Growth was mainly driven by price hikes.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India pharma market grew 5.8% YoY in August 2023 (versus 6.4% in July 2023 and 10.1% in August 2022). Growth was mainly driven by price hikes.
Cardiac/gastro intestinal/gynae/vitamins-mineral-nutrients grew 9%/8%/7%/7% YoY in Aug-23.
Respiratory/anti-infective therapies declined 4%/3% YoY, affecting the overall performance to some extent.
For the 12 months ending in Aug-23, IPM grew 10.1% YoY.
Prices/volume/new launches witnessed 4.7%/2.6%/2.8 % YoY growth for 12 months ending in Aug-23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.