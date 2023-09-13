India Pharma - IPM Growth Remains Moderate For Three Months Now In August: Motilal Oswal

The India pharma market grew 5.8% YoY in August 2023 (versus 6.4% in July 2023 and 10.1% in August 2022). Growth was mainly driven by price hikes.

Cardiac/gastro intestinal/gynae/vitamins-mineral-nutrients grew 9%/8%/7%/7% YoY in Aug-23.

Respiratory/anti-infective therapies declined 4%/3% YoY, affecting the overall performance to some extent.

For the 12 months ending in Aug-23, IPM grew 10.1% YoY.

Prices/volume/new launches witnessed 4.7%/2.6%/2.8 % YoY growth for 12 months ending in Aug-23.