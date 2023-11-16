India Pharma - IPM Growth Momentum Fortifies In October, Partly Aided By Low Base: Motilal Oswal

The India pharma market jumped 16.5% YoY in October 2023 (versus 3.3% in October 2023 and 8.6% in September 2023). The monthly YoY growth has been on an uptrend for four months now. Particularly, the low base aided superior growth in Oct-23.

The YoY growth was driven by a sharp revival in anti-infective therapy (+23.5% YoY) and continued momentum in gastro-intestinal (+18% YoY) and respiratory therapy (+16% YoY).

Ophthal/derma underperformed IPM by 800 basis points/700 bp YoY, dragging the overall performance to some extent.

For the 12 months ended Oct-23, IPM grew 11.5% YoY.

Prices/volumes/new launches reported 4.6%/3.8%/3.0% YoY growth for the 12 months ended Oct-23.