India Pharma - IPM Growth Moderates For Fourth Consecutive Month In June: Motilal Oswal
Growth was affected by the high base of last year, inclusion of products and decline in prices of certain products under the NLEM.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India pharma market grew 4.5% YoY in June 2023 (versus 9.6% in May 2023 and 13.8% in June 2022). Growth was affected by the high base of last year, inclusion of products under the National List of Essential Medicines and a decline in prices of certain products under NLEM.
Respiratory and anti-infective therapies declined 5.6%/1.7% YoY. Gynae, vitamins-minerals-nutrients, gastroenterology therapies witnessed moderate YoY growth of 4%/4%/3% in June 2023.
For the 12 months ending May-23, IPM grew 10.6% YoY. Prices / volume / new launches witnessed 5%/2.9%/2.6 % YoY growth for 12 months ending June-23.
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd./ Ajanta Pharma Ltd./Intas outperform in June-23
In June-23, among the top 20 corporates, JB Chemicals (up 11.2% YoY), Ajanta Pharma (up 10.4% YoY) and Intas (up 9.7% YoY) recorded notably higher growth rates than IPM.
JB Chemicals grew 11.7% YoY, led by a strong growth in Cardiac therapy (+22% YoY; up 45% of sales) and Gynae (+20% YoY; 4.4% of sales).
Ajanta Pharma outperformed IPM, led by Ophthal therapy (up ~16.3% YoY; ~28.3% of sales), pain therapy (up 15.7% YoY), and derma (up 15.6% YoY).
Intas outperformed IPM, with strong traction in all key therapies. While Procter and Gamble Health Ltd. saw a decline of 4.7% YoY due to deterioration across therapies.
JB Chemicals reported industry-leading volume growth of 10.7% YoY on the moving annual total basis. Eris Lifesciences Ltd. posted the highest growth in new launches (up 10% YoY).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
