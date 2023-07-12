India Pharma - IPM Growth Moderates For Fourth Consecutive Month In June: Motilal Oswal

The India pharma market grew 4.5% YoY in June 2023 (versus 9.6% in May 2023 and 13.8% in June 2022). Growth was affected by the high base of last year, inclusion of products under the National List of Essential Medicines and a decline in prices of certain products under NLEM.

Respiratory and anti-infective therapies declined 5.6%/1.7% YoY. Gynae, vitamins-minerals-nutrients, gastroenterology therapies witnessed moderate YoY growth of 4%/4%/3% in June 2023.

For the 12 months ending May-23, IPM grew 10.6% YoY. Prices / volume / new launches witnessed 5%/2.9%/2.6 % YoY growth for 12 months ending June-23.