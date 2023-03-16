India Pharma - IPM Grew 23.9% In February On Favorable Base: Dolat Capital
Indian companies registered a growth of 25% while MNCs registered a growth of 17% for the month.
Dolat Capital Report
As per IQVIA, the India pharma market grew 23.9% YoY and 0.5% month-on-month for the month of February 2023 on account of low base in Feb-22.
As of moving annual total Feb-23 IPM grew 6.7% YoY mainly driven by price growth of 5.4% and new introduction growth of 2.3% while volume growth declined by 0.9%.
Indian companies registered a growth of 25% while multinational companies registered a growth of 17% for the month.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. remained at the number one position with 8% market share, followed by Abbott Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Mankind and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. making up the top five companies of the IPM.
Acute therapies increased 27% YoY in the month of Feb-23 on low base, while chronic therapies grew 19%.
Anti-infectives/respiratory therapies registered strong growth of 51%/ 55% YoY in the month of Feb-23. The highest contributing sub-groups for these therapies were Amoxicillin and Clavulanate solids in anti-infectives and cough preparation ethical in respiratory segments.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
