India Pharma I U.S. Prescription, Volume Trends - Tracking Steady Growth: Systematix

Indian pharmaceutical companies had a favorable Q3 FY23 due to benefits accruing from a strong flu season. gTamiflu volumes dipped sharply from the start of Jan-23, signalling an end to the flu season.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. benefited the most from gTamiflu demand, but will witness a slowdown in Q4 FY23. For Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., we continue to see favorable trends in its key specialty products, Ilumya and Winlevi, which could be partially offset by the sudden steep unexplained volume decline in complex generic products like gAmbisome and gDoxil.

We expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. to report strong volume offtake in Q4 FY23. Dr. Reddy's gKuvan and gNexavar continue to expand in strong double digits. Zydus Lifesciences’ new launch gTrokendi XR touched ~40% market share as at end Jan-23 in the covered market. Zydus Lifesciences is the sole generic in gTrokendi XR.

Dr. Reddy's and Zydus Lifesciences experienced higher volume growth in gDoxil, as Sun Pharma lost market share. Surprisingly, Sun Pharma’s Amphotericin B Liposome too faced significant volume loss (down 62% QoQ) and market share (down 1,486bps) QoQ.

However, 11% QoQ volume growth in Sun Pharma’s largest product, Ilumya, should more than offset these temporary blips, in our view.